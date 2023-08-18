Open Menu

Police Recover 50,000 Litre Smuggled Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Police recover 50,000 litre smuggled oil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The police foiled an attempt of smuggling Iranian oil and seized a container loaded with 50,000 litre smuggled oil during an operation launched on Friday.

In line with directives of the Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Chowk Qureshi Police launched an operation against smugglers to prevent supply of smuggled Iranian oil in Pakistan.

The police team seized a container of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) loaded with 50,000 litre Iranian oil.

The police team handed over the container to Custom Department where further legal action was being initiated, the police added.

