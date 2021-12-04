Police recover 52 pistols, 5 shotguns, 4 repeaters in two raids

Bhana Mari police here Saturday claimed to have foiled two arms' smuggling bids and recovered 52 pistols on Kohat Road, the spokesman said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Bhana Mari police here Saturday claimed to have foiled two arms' smuggling bids and recovered 52 pistols on Kohat Road, the spokesman said.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Bhana Mari police station raided a factory situated in Industrial Estate, Kohat Road and recovered 24 pistols and four repeaters from its godown.

Police also arrested two accused identified as Amjad and Roman.

Similarly, two arms' smugglers Waqas and Noman were arrested during snap checking of vehicles on Kohat Road. The police also recovered 28 pistols and five shotguns that were hidden in secret cavities of a car.

Police have registered the cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.