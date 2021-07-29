Police recover 5250gm hashish, two pistols

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling attempt and recovered 5250 grams of cannabis from a pickup van during snap checking in KDA area of the district.

The police during snap checking recovered cannabis and arrested the smuggler identified as islam Badshah of Nusrat Khel.

In another operation an armed suspect Shaban Ali was arrested and two pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered.

Separate cases were registered against the alleged smugglers the interrogation underway, police said.