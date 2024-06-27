Police Recover 5.5 Kg Charras; Arrest 6 Accuse
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers managed to recover 5.5 kg charras and arrested six accused, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that Taxila police recovered 1260 grams hashish from an accused namely Amjad, 1200 grams hashish from Arshad and 530 grams hashish from the possession of Ahsan.
The Newtown police conducted raids and recovered 1500 grams hashish from an accused Arsalan and 540 grams hashish from Sameer Sadiq.
The Civil Lines Police also recovered 560 grams hashish from a drug peddler namely Tayyab Shabbir.
The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fireworks material seized, six arrested1 second ago
-
KP CM's aide urges officers to play role in protecting youth from social evils4 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed for Muharram8 seconds ago
-
Mutilated body found from canal11 seconds ago
-
Former Federal Minister initiates development work on Jageyan kalian road14 seconds ago
-
Over 1.1million tourists visit KP in one week17 seconds ago
-
DC directs adequate cleanliness arrangements for Muharram20 seconds ago
-
Inter-district rustler gang busted10 minutes ago
-
Mutilation of dead bodies in armed conflicts is a war crime under international law: Altaf Wani10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation stages protest in front of UN office10 minutes ago
-
Man shoots mother dead for 'honour'10 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on hazardous soda drinks; destroys 4,000 bottles10 minutes ago