Open Menu

Police Recover 5.5 Kg Charras; Arrest 6 Accuse

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police recover 5.5 kg charras; arrest 6 accuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers managed to recover 5.5 kg charras and arrested six accused, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Taxila police recovered 1260 grams hashish from an accused namely Amjad, 1200 grams hashish from Arshad and 530 grams hashish from the possession of Ahsan.

The Newtown police conducted raids and recovered 1500 grams hashish from an accused Arsalan and 540 grams hashish from Sameer Sadiq.

The Civil Lines Police also recovered 560 grams hashish from a drug peddler namely Tayyab Shabbir.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Taxila From

Recent Stories

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

39 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan