Police recover 5.5 kg charras; arrest 6 accuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers managed to recover 5.5 kg charras and arrested six accused, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Taxila police recovered 1260 grams hashish from an accused namely Amjad, 1200 grams hashish from Arshad and 530 grams hashish from the possession of Ahsan.

The Newtown police conducted raids and recovered 1500 grams hashish from an accused Arsalan and 540 grams hashish from Sameer Sadiq.

The Civil Lines Police also recovered 560 grams hashish from a drug peddler namely Tayyab Shabbir.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding, actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.