Police Recover 55kg Narcotics, Arrest Two Smugglers

Published January 12, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Agha Mir Jani Shah police Wednesday recovered more than 55kilogram of opium and arrested two smugglers, police said.

The police on a tip off checked a suspected vehicle and recovered more than 55kg of opium and arrested smugglers Tariq and Tahir, resident of district Khyber.

The police collected their mobile data and unveiled the group in Punjab. They confessed to smuggling of narcotics into Punjab.

The police arrested both the smugglers and started investigation.

