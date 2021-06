(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Qaboola police have arrested two alleged drug-traffickers and recovered 56-kg opium from them while they were trafficking the contraband to Bahawalnagar.

The accused was identified as Nasar Ali of Chak 81-EB and Khudun Hussain.

The police have registered case against the traffickers.