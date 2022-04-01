UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 561 Bottles Of Wine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:46 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The police confiscated a truck loaded with wine and pesticide drums and recovered 561 bottles of imported wine besides arresting the truck driver in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police received information that a truck loaded with pesticides drums and imported wine had entered the city.

"A police team of Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station conducted search of the truck that was loaded with pesticide drums," he said adding that the police recovered 561 bottles of imported wine concealed in the truck on the pretext of pesticide drums.

The police also arrested driver of the truck. The police also confiscated 350 drums of pesticide. The wine was smuggled to Bahawalpur from another city. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

