Police Recover 5Kg Ice-drug, Arrest Smuggler
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Jamrud police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered five kilogram ice-drug, said DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal.
During a routine snap checking of vehicles at Sur Qamar, Jamrud police intercepted a car and recovered 5Kg of hashish concealed within secret compartments. The driver, identified as Said Nabi, was arrested on the spot.
The case has been registered and investigation was underway.
