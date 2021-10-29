UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 6 Motorbikes, Arrest 2 Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted four accused of motorbike lifter gang and two drug smugglers, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted four accused of motorbike lifter gang and two drug smugglers, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, a CIA police team consisting of ASI Zulfqar Ali along with other officials successfully nabbed four accused of Sheri gang involved in stealing motorbikes.The modus operandi of the gang was to lift the motorbikes parked in parking areas with master key.

The gangsters have been identified as Sher Ali Alias Sheri, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Shahzad and Hashim Ali.Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in incidents of lifting motorcycles from various areas of city. Separate cases have been registered against them in I-Area, Karachi Company and Ramna police stations. Further investigation is underway.

Further-more, another team of CIA Police successfully nabbed two drug smugglers involved in supplying drug in areas of Sabzi Mandi and I-Area.

The accused have been identified as Kashif Iqbal, Faizan Manzoor and recovered 8000 gram hashish from their possession.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police CIA Company From

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

46 minutes ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

30 seconds ago
 Farrukh for transforming education system to build ..

Farrukh for transforming education system to build knowledge economy

31 seconds ago
 LGs empowerment govt's top priority: minister

LGs empowerment govt's top priority: minister

33 seconds ago
 Russia Should Remain Europe's Big Supplier, But Di ..

Russia Should Remain Europe's Big Supplier, But Diversification Needed - State D ..

35 seconds ago
 Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls ..

Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament comple ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.