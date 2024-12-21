Police Recover 620 Liter Liquor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Police have intensified their crackdown on illicit liquor production, seizing a total of 620 liters of liquor in various operations.
According to a district police spokesman, teams from various police stations took action against individuals involved in the illegal trade. Sajid Shaheed Police Station recovered 90 liters of liquor from Saleem. Mela Police Station confiscated 100 liters each from Nawaz and Ahsan.
Atta Shaheed Police Station seized 40 liters from Abrar and Shabbir. Shahpur City Police arrested Imran with 120 liters of liquor. Kotmomin Police captured Ghulam Ali with 170 liters of illegal alcohol. The confiscated liquor was reportedly intended for distribution across the district during Christmas celebrations.
Cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi emphasized the commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes. "Those involved in such heinous acts of poisoning our youth have no place in our society. The crackdown will continue without any leniency. Citizens are encouraged to support the police in eliminating this menace," he added.
A police spokesperson reiterated their determination to ensure a safer, drug-free community under the leadership of the provincial government.
