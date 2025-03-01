Open Menu

Police Recover 70Kg Hashish, Arrest Smuggler

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Police recover 70Kg hashish, arrest smuggler

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) District police on Saturday recovered 70Kg hashish from a vehicle and arrested an alleged smuggler at Alam Godar road.

According to details, Bara police set up blocked near Alhaaj Market for snap checking.

During inspection of vehicles, police recovered 70Kg of hashish hidden in the secret compartments of a carry van. Police also arrested an alleged smuggler named Ameer Khan.

The case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

