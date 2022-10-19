UrduPoint.com

Police Recover 8 Stolen Motorcycles, Valuables

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The police during an operation on Wednesday arrested two accused motorcycle-lifters and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from them.

According to details, SHO Cantonment Gulsher Khan and SHO City Khanzada Khan, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Iqbal Baloch, conducted operations against criminal elements and arrested accused Muhammad Zohaib s/o Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Imran s/o Abdul Sattar.

Meanwhile, SHO Paharpur Cadet Zafar Abbas and other personnel under the supervision of DSP Fazl ur Rehim Khan arrested accused Shaukat s/o Muhammad Nawaz involved in six theft incidents and recovered three solar plates, 14 expensive cages and other valuables from his possession.

