Police Recover 8-year Abducted Child

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Police recover 8-year abducted child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a woman kidnapper and recovered 8-year-old child from her custody during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhai police held the woman who kidnapped child.

The father of the child stated that my 8-year-old child went out to get bread from home and did not return back home for a long time.

Police have registered a case against her and accused identified as Zarina Bibi is being investigated further.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team adding that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused involved in child abduction.

He said that strict action will be taken against those elements who were involved in heinous crime.

SP said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

