Police recover 80 bottles of liquor, 2130 grams charras, arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in crackdown against bootleggers and drug peddlers have arrested two anti-social elements and recovered 80 bottles of liquor and 2130 grams charras from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He said, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas have accelerated their ongoing operation against anti-social elements.

Waris Khan police managed in netting a drug peddler namely Yasir Hussain and recovered 2130 grams charras from his possession while Rawat police arrested a bootlegger identified as Saood Chaudhary and seized 80 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said, the CPO appreciated performance of divisional SPs and SHOs of Waris Khan and Rawat police stations.

The CPO said that police were doing their job efficiently and crackdown against criminals should continue.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of every person in the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against the lawbreakers.