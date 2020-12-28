UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover 83 Liters Liquor In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:44 PM

Police recover 83 liters liquor in bahawalpur

The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 83 liters liquor from their possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 83 liters liquor from their possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Civil Lines conducted raid at a den and arrested two suspects.

The accused were identified as Muzafar and Aasif.

The police recovered 83 liters liquor from their possession.

PS Civil Lines police have lodged case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

UK, Turkey set to sign free trade deal on Tuesday ..

4 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

European stock markets firmer on Trump, Brexit lea ..

1 minute ago

RCB's amnesty scheme; Three days left to regulariz ..

1 minute ago

Free eye camp opens in sukkur

10 minutes ago

1,974 new Coronavirus cases reported; 55 deaths in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.