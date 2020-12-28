Police recover 83 liters liquor in bahawalpur

The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 83 liters liquor from their possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 83 liters liquor from their possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of PS Civil Lines.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Civil Lines conducted raid at a den and arrested two suspects.

The accused were identified as Muzafar and Aasif.

The police recovered 83 liters liquor from their possession.

PS Civil Lines police have lodged case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.