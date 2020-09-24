Police recover a man from private torture cell

Police have recovered a man from private torture cell who was kept in chains in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have recovered a man from private torture cell who was kept in chains in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, police had rescued chained man namely Shahbaz, from a private torture cell operating in New Town area, while police had arrested the accused identified as Jahanzeb Iqbal.

Police said the accused tortured Shahbaz for breaking the glass and kept him in illegal custody. The accused had set up a private torture cell in the bodybuilding club.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas Muhammad Ahsan appreciated the performance of police team and said that illegal detention and private torture cell would not be tolerable adding that the law will definitely come into force on such incidents.