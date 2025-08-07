Police Recover Abdcutee, Two Arrested Within 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police have recovered an abducted citizen safely and arrested two accused within 24 hours after the incident.
Police spokesman said here on Thursday that a citizen Abdul Ghaffar was abducted from Lorry Adda Satiana and the kidnappers demanded ransom for his release.
After receiving complaint, SHO Satiana police station Inspector Aftab Ahmad conducted operation and nabbed the accused Gulzar and Shahid.
The police also recovered the abductee safely and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover abdcutee, two arrested within 24 hours1 minute ago
-
One held for selling unregistered, substandard animal semen1 minute ago
-
OGRA holds seminar on Pakistan’s lube oil sector1 minute ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series announced2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day sports contests held2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two involved in hawala-hundi2 minutes ago
-
E-FOAS implemented at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
PERA force, police jointly conduct flag march in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell received over 50 complaints11 minutes ago
-
No employee left unsupported after Pak PWD dissolution: NA told11 minutes ago
-
FESCO to celebrate 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inspection team visits Jinnah International Airport11 minutes ago