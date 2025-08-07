Police recover abdcutee, two arrested within 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police have recovered an abducted citizen safely and arrested two accused within 24 hours after the incident.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that a citizen Abdul Ghaffar was abducted from Lorry Adda Satiana and the kidnappers demanded ransom for his release.

After receiving complaint, SHO Satiana police station Inspector Aftab Ahmad conducted operation and nabbed the accused Gulzar and Shahid.

The police also recovered the abductee safely and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.