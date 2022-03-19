UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Abduct Girl, Arrest Criminal

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Police recovered an abducted girl and arrested an accused during a special operation launched here on Saturday.

According to police, one Naveed Ahmed, resident of Rewari Muhallah reported Lohari Gate police that two armed culprits abducted his eight year old daughter.

The police registered a case no 249/22 under section 363TP and formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police City Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminals.

The police team recovered the abducted girl and arrested one accused while the other managed to escape.

Further investigations were underway while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped accused, police said.

>