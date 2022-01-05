Police recover abducted boy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Police recovered 7-year-old orphan Muhammad Ahmed Mehboob from Chakwal who was abducted from Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, IG Punjab issued orders to RPO Rawalpindi to take immediate steps on the orders of Sindh High Court for the search and safe recovery of the abducted orphan child.

Upon which Regional Police Officer formed special teams consisting of Jhelum and Chakwal police which took part in the search operation. The teams traced the child and recovered him from Chakwal using modern technology.

Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that according to the preliminary investigation, the abductors (couple) were close relatives of child who abducted the child from Karachi and brought him to Chakwal. The couple had been taken into police custody.