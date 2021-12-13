Police recover abducted boy in 24 hours, arrest four

Police have solved the kidnapping for ransom case within 24 hours and recovered the abducted teenager boy and also arrested four criminals here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have solved the kidnapping for ransom case within 24 hours and recovered the abducted teenager boy and also arrested four criminals here on Monday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider while holding a press conference here at his office said the 19-year old Ghazanfar Abbas s/o Talib Hussain resident of Shah Faisal Colony was abducted by unknown outlaws on Sunday (December 12) from Lodhi Colony in premises of Gulgasht police station and the culprits demanded ransom of rupees two million from the family.

The concerned police station registered the case under section 365A on the complaint of elder brother of abducted boy Muhammad Asghar.

The CPO said a special team was formed under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi.

The police team resolved the case and arrested four outlaws including Hashim Ali, Ghulam Haider, Maryam alias Laiba and Sumaira while raids were being conducted to arrested other four abductors Shamoon, Javed, Rafique and Shahid, he added.

He told journalists that arrested accused Hashim Ali and Ghulam Haider were already wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, vehicle theft and other crimes.

The CPO announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the police teams for solving the case within 24 hours.