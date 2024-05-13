Open Menu

Police Recover Abducted Child From Torkham Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Police recover abducted child from Torkham Border

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Kohat police on Monday recovered a child abducted from posh KDA area a few days before during a raid at Torkham Border.

Police said a seven-year-old child named Muhammad Afaq was abducted from Sector-8 of KDA area on May 5th and a report of his abduction registered at the KDA police station.

The police took the case as a challenge and started an investigation on scientific lines to recover the abducted child. As A result of concentrated efforts, police traced the location of the abducted child at the Torkham border.

A police team under the headship of Station House Officer (SHO) KDA Ulfat Hussain conducted a raid at the Torkham Border and safely recovered the child.

The accused abductor, named Niaz Muhammad, an Afghan migrant, currently residing in Jungle Khel area of Kohat, was arrested and a case of abduction was registered against him at KDA police station.

