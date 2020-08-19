Police recover abducted child within 48 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Kotwalik Police Station recovered a four-year-old boy named Muhammad Musa being kidnapped for ransom in 48 hours.

Guardian Muhammad Faisal, son of Muhammad Anwar, resident of Chungi No. 7 filed application with the police station against kidnap of Muhammad Musa, to which case was registered.

After abduction, the parents were called up from Haidrabad, Sindh for submitting ransom of Rs1.5 million. They were threatened of serious repercussions in case of informing the police.

CPO Muhammad Hassan Raza, taking notice of the incident, immediately ordered to recover the child.

Following the directive of CPO a special investigation team was constituted which succeeded to recover Muhammad Musa safely in given time frame.

Arrested accused including Muhammad Danish son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Chungi No. 7, Zafar Hussain son of Allah Bukhsh resident of Chungi No. 7 and Aneesa Iqbal wife of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Chungi No. 7 were already found involved in eight criminal cases of miscellaneous nature, said the police.