UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Abducted Girl, Reunite With Parents

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Police recover abducted girl, reunite with parents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have recovered an abducted minor girl and reunited her with parents by arresting the abductee women here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a three years old minor girl Anaya Farooq d/o Muhammad Farooq resident of Kotla Tola Khan was playing in the street and suddenly went missing. Old Kotwali police registered the case and started search of the abducted girl.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurrum Shahzad Haider also took notice of the incident and issued directions for immediate recovery of the girl. Police team led by Old Kotwali SHO Nadeem Safdar recovered the girl safely by conducting successful operation and arrested a woman namely Sumaira Bibi w/o Ibrahim resident of Rangeelpur which was involved in abduction of girl.

The abducted girl was handed over to her parents.

The CPO appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes.

Related Topics

Police Women

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>