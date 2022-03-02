Police recover abducted girl, reunite with parents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have recovered an abducted minor girl and reunited her with parents by arresting the abductee women here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a three years old minor girl Anaya Farooq d/o Muhammad Farooq resident of Kotla Tola Khan was playing in the street and suddenly went missing. Old Kotwali police registered the case and started search of the abducted girl.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurrum Shahzad Haider also took notice of the incident and issued directions for immediate recovery of the girl. Police team led by Old Kotwali SHO Nadeem Safdar recovered the girl safely by conducting successful operation and arrested a woman namely Sumaira Bibi w/o Ibrahim resident of Rangeelpur which was involved in abduction of girl.

The abducted girl was handed over to her parents.

The CPO appreciated the police team and announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes.