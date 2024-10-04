Police recover abducted person

(@FahadShabbir)

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Ghari Hassan Police here on Friday recovered abducted person namely Saddam Hussain in a search operation.

The police spokesman said Saddam Hussain was abducted by unidentified persons two months ago.

The police on a tip off, raided when abductors were shifting Saddam Hussain to Baluchistan.

SSP, Jacobabad, Captain (R), Saddam Hussain appreciated the police team’s performance and announced prizes.

APP/ank/378