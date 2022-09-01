UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Abducted Person, Arrest Four Kidnappers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Police arrested four abductors involved in kidnapping of a citizen in the limits of Saddar Wah Police Station and recovered abducted person as well as weapons from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested four abductors involved in kidnapping of a citizen in the limits of Saddar Wah Police Station and recovered abducted person as well as weapons from them.

However, an accused out of five abductors managed to escape from the scene, disclosed Station House Officer of Saddar Wah police station.

The detained abductors have been identified as Retan Shah, Abdul Wahab, Muhabat Shah and Fanous, he added.

The SHO said that on the application of father in law of the abducted person namely Abid, an FIR was registered two days ago and investigation to trace the kidnappers was started. Police working on scientific lines and with the help of human intelligence managed to net the kidnappers and successfully recovered the kidnapped person and his vehicle.

He said another abductor fled from scene and raids were being carried out to arrest him.

