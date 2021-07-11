UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Abducted Person, Kill 2 Kidnappers

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Police recover abducted person, kill 2 kidnappers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Police in a successful operation on Sunday recovered abducted driver from mountains of Wargari, tehsil sub-division Bettani who was kidnapped for ransom from Ghaznikhel area last month.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Imran Khan talking to media said that on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sajid Ali Khan, a special team of Lakki Marwat and Bannu police was constituted for safe recovery of abducted person.

He said the team using modern techniques traced out the location of kidnappers from their communications.

DPO said that exchange of firing took place between police and kidnappers during operation in which two kidnappers were killed and five suspects were arrested along with weapons and vehicle.

