Police recover abducted rickshaw driver

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Employing modern technology, Gaggo Mandi police, Burewala, recovered a rickshaw driver on Monday, four days after he was abducted for Rs 0.8 million ransom, and arrested the main accused in a successful operation.

The main accused and his accomplices had abducted the victim, Asghar Ali, resident of Chak 193/eb, in a car.

They had kept him at different locations and continuously demanded Rs 800,000 as ransom for his release, police said.

After the registration of FIR, Gaggo Mandi police utilized modern technology and recovered the rickshaw driver. The main accused Saifullah, resident of 271/eb was arrested, police informed, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

Police said that the gang had a history of involvement in kidnapping for ransom cases and all-out efforts were being made to arrest all gang members.