UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Abducted Rickshaw Driver

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Police recover abducted rickshaw driver

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Employing modern technology, Gaggo Mandi police, Burewala, recovered a rickshaw driver on Monday, four days after he was abducted for Rs 0.8 million ransom, and arrested the main accused in a successful operation.

The main accused and his accomplices had abducted the victim, Asghar Ali, resident of Chak 193/eb, in a car.

They had kept him at different locations and continuously demanded Rs 800,000 as ransom for his release, police said.

After the registration of FIR, Gaggo Mandi police utilized modern technology and recovered the rickshaw driver. The main accused Saifullah, resident of 271/eb was arrested, police informed, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

Police said that the gang had a history of involvement in kidnapping for ransom cases and all-out efforts were being made to arrest all gang members.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Technology Driver Car Burewala Gaggo Mandi FIR All Million

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.