Police recover abductee, arrest seven kidnappers

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Akora Khattak police on Sunday safely rescued a hostage and arrested seven suspected kidnappers.

Police said a woman, Maryam, wife of Abid Khan lodged an FIR with Akora police that her husband had been allegedly abducted by Abdul Wali, Wasil, Muhammad Khan, Haroon, and their companions.

Acting on the report, Akora Khattak police traced the location of the abductors with scientific investigation and conducted a raid. During the raid police safely recovered the abductee, Abid Khan.

Police also arrested seven suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

