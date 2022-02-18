Police recover arms, hashish from car

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Police recovered arms and hashish from a car at blockade in Chota Lahore on Friday, police said.

On a tip off, SHO Chota Lahore Jawad Khan has intercepted a car and recovered 7,208 gram hashish, 450 gram ice, one pistol along with rounds of different bore. Accused Syed Kamal resident of Banday and Shakeel Khan resident of Charbagh were arrested.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.