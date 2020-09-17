UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Big Cache Of Arms, Arrest One

Thu 17th September 2020

Police recover big cache of arms, arrest one

Peshawar police on Thursday foiled an attempt of arms smuggling from Darra Adamkhel to Punjab and recovered big cache of illegal arms from a car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar police on Thursday foiled an attempt of arms smuggling from Darra Adamkhel to Punjab and recovered big cache of illegal arms from a car.

SSP Abdus Salam said the action was taken in limits of Matani police station where 40 rifles and 10000 cartridges were recovered from a car.

The smuggler involved, Muhammad Ayub, resident of Darra Adamkhel was taken into custody who confessed to smuggling the arms to Punjab.

The accused was shifted to police station and further investigation was kicked off after registration of a case against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

