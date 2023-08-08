Police recover big cache of arms, two arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Taunsa Sharif police have recovered a big cache of weapons and arrested two accused here Tuesday foiling their bid to smuggle hundreds of guns and pistols into Dera Ghazi Khan and preventing chances of it falling into the hands of criminals.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Afzal told the media persons here that on a tip off police fortified arrangements at check posts and checking of a car, Alto ADG-393, at Pul 22 Hazar in Taunsa, uncovered over 100 pistols, and dozens of guns and Kalshanakovs besides magazines and thousands of bullets.

The weapons and munition recovered from car included 119 pistols of 30 bore with as many magazines, 3 Kalshanakovs and 10 min Kalshanakovs with 13 magazines, 2 guns 12 bore besides 24,000 bullets.

DPO attributed the achievement to police alertness and fortified security arrangements and properly manned inter-district and inter-provincial check posts on the orders of IGP Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar and RPO DG Khan Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan.

Accused car riders Wajid Ali and Muhammad Pervaiz who were attempting to transport illegal weapons from Multan to Dera Ghazi Khan via Taunsa, were arrested. Another place was also raided on the basis of information collected from the two accused and more weapons were recovered.

Initial inquiries suggested the weapons could have fallen into the hands of Katcha area dacoits, criminals and anti-social elements, something that police prevented by their timely action, DPO said.

He specifically praised SDPO Taunsa, SHO Taunsa Ali Imran, Incharge police post Pul 22 Hazar and other officials for their contributions and efforts.

Cases have been registered with Safdar Taunsa police station and further investigations were underway, the DPO said.