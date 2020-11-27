UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Body From Quetta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Police recover body from Quetta

Police found a body of man form Jabal Noor mountain area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Police found a body of man form Jabal Noor mountain area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, receiving information the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near the Jabal Noor Mountain.

The body was shifted to Bolan Medical College (BMC) Hospital where it was identified as Naveed Ahmed.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

