Police recover body in Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The police found a body of man near National Highway area of Khuzdar town, police sources said on Thursday.

According to detail, on a tip-off, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in bushes area beside the National Highway.

The body was shifted to Government Teaching Hospital (GTH) Khuzdar where it was identified as Muhammad Rafiq resident of Khand Khuzdar area and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.