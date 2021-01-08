UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Body In Loralai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:25 PM

Police recover body in Loralai

Police found a body of man near Malik Saleem Bagh area of Loralai district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police found a body of man near Malik Saleem Bagh area of Loralai district on Friday.

According to police, receiving information about the presence of the body, police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near Malik Saleem Bagha area after killing.

The body was rushed to nearby hospital where it was identified as Abdul Razzaq and was handed over to the heirs after completion medico legal formalities.

The police sources said the victim's relatives informed the police that he went missing for two days. Police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

