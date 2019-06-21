Police recover body in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Police found a body of 50-year-old man at Shair Jan Street near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, following on information about presence of the body,police reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as Pehlwan son of Ghulam Haider.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.