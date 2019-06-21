UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Body In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:16 PM

Police recover body in Quetta

Police found a body of 50-year-old man at Shair Jan Street near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Police found a body of 50-year-old man at Shair Jan Street near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, following on information about presence of the body,police reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as Pehlwan son of Ghulam Haider.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Man SITE

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

21 seconds ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

23 seconds ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

26 seconds ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

8 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

5 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.