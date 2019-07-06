Police recover body in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police recovered a body of man near Nawan Killi area of the city on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Police recovered a body of man near Nawan Killi area of the city on Saturday.

According to police sources, following on a tip off, police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near the Killi Kotwal.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as Abdul Khaliq and had been handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.