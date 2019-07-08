Police recover body in Quetta

Police found a body of 18-year-old young at Western Bypass's mountain area of Quetta on Monday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Police found a body of 18-year-old young at Western Bypass's mountain area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, receiving information about presence of the body, Police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at Western Bypass's mountain after killing him.

The body was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where it was identified as Rehmat Khan resident of Zhob area.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.