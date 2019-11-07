Police recover body in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Police found a body of 42-year-old man at Qambrani Road near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, receiving information about presence of the body, the police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at Qambrani Road.

The body of was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as Muhammad Ismail.

Police have registered a case.