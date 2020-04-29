UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Body In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:24 PM

Police found a body of man at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Police found a body of man at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at open area of Eastern Bypass area.

Police shifted the body to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case.

