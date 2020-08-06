UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Body In Quetta

Thu 06th August 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Police found a body of man at Killi Gashkori near Sabazal Road area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police spokesman,on receiving information about the presence of a body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in the Nala.

The body was shifted to the civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case and started probe.

More Stories From Pakistan

