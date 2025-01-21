Open Menu

Police Recover Body Near Tablighi Markaz, Layyah

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Police recover body near Tablighi Markaz, Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The City Police, Layyah here on Tuesday recovered a dead body near Tablighi Markaz (Center).

The police spokesperson said that the dead body had been identified as Shoaib Laghari 34 years old.

The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Layyah for legal formalities.

The police registered a case and started further probe.

APP/sbn/378

