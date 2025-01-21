Police Recover Body Near Tablighi Markaz, Layyah
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The City Police, Layyah here on Tuesday recovered a dead body near Tablighi Markaz (Center).
The police spokesperson said that the dead body had been identified as Shoaib Laghari 34 years old.
The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Layyah for legal formalities.
The police registered a case and started further probe.
APP/sbn/378
Recent Stories
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover body near Tablighi Markaz, Layyah7 minutes ago
-
One-day Hajj training workshop held in Hyderabad7 minutes ago
-
M-6 Motorway construction to begin in 2025 with focus on Karachi-Sukkur route: Aleem Khan37 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 12-years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2.4 lacs fine37 minutes ago
-
Two children, woman die as roof collapses in Swat47 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab meets Kundi to discuss inter-provincial issues47 minutes ago
-
Governor GB lauds Govt-Opposition talks as step towards regional progress57 minutes ago
-
Body found57 minutes ago
-
Bright prospects for winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan: CS Abrar Ahmed1 hour ago
-
Police arrest outlaws, recover hashish, illegal weapon1 hour ago
-
Lone congratulates Donald Trump on becoming 47th President of US1 hour ago
-
Over 7,200 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since 2019, Senate told1 hour ago