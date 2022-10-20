Police recover body of man

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Police found a body of man at Mian Ghundi area of Quetta district on Thursday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the dead body, police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at an open area of Mian Ghund after killing.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case.