Police Recover Body Of Man In Hub

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 05:15 PM

Police recover body of man in Hub

Police found the body of a man from Hub area of Lasbela district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Police found the body of a man from Hub area of Lasbela district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the police team reached the site on receiving information about the presence of the body, and took the body into custody which was dumped near Hub's Bypass area by unknown men.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where the dead man was identified as a 46-year-old Rameesh Lal.

Further investigation was underway.

