Police recover body of man in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday recovered a body of man at Killi Almas near Airport Road area of Quetta.

According to police sources, upon receiving the information about the presence of the body, the police party reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for identification.

Further investigation was underway.