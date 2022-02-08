Police recover body of man in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police recovered a body of man from Hazaganji area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the body, police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped in a house after strangulating to death at Killi Raisani.

The body was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities where it was identified as Shair Muhammad.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.