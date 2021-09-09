UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Body Of Unknown Man In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police recover body of unknown man in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Police found a body of unknown man near Koshak Bridge area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, acting on a tip off, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near the Koshak Bride.

The body was shifted to Government Teaching hospital Khuzdar's morgue ward for identification.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.

