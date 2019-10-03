UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Body Of Woman In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Police found a body of woman from Killi Khali near Kharotabad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Police found a body of woman from Killi Khali near Kharotabad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, receiving information about presence of the body, a police party reached the site and took the body of woman into custody which was dumped at open area of Killi Khali after killing.

The body was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case.

