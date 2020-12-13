UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Boy, Arrest Kidnapper

Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Police recover boy, arrest kidnapper

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have recovered a boy who was allegedly kidnapped 3 months ago from the limits of Cant police station.

The ASP Cantt Ayaz Hussain told the media here Sunday that 14 years old Shakir Arain was recovered from Badin district.

He added that the police had also arrested a suspect, identified as Zulfiqar, during the raid to recover the boy.

The ASP said the boy's father Mushtaq Arain registered FIR of the incident 3 days ago.

According to him, the suspect was traced with the help of his call records.

He said the suspect, who is also a daily wage earner at an oil and gas company, kept changing cities as the police traced his presence in Karachi, Hyderabad and Tandojam before nabbing him from Badin.

