Police Recover Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police in an operation recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a car and arrested two accused, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Taxila police during snap-checking recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a suspected car and arrested two accused namely Taoos Khan and Akhtar.

He said SHO Taxila Police Station along with a police party managed to recover 10 pistols, one 8mm rifle, ammunition and other items from the possession of the accused arrested.

He informed that a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police, Potohar said that other members of the gang would also be sent behind bars.

The SP appreciated DSP Taxila Circle, SHO Taxila and the police party for netting the accused.

