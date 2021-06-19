UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Car Stolen 17 Years Ago, Arrests Two Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A car, stolen from Karachi about 17 years ago, has been recovered during the police checking in Hyderabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that A-Section police also arrested the person Shaheeq Khan Mari who had allegedly stolen the vehicle on September 28,2004, from the limits of Baloch Colony police station, Karachi.

The car bears registration number AGC-219 and the engine number R017516. The spokesman claimed that the suspect had confessed to his crime.

He told that Mari was booked in at least 7 FIRs in 3 districts for the crimes including theft, robbery, narcotics and street crimes.

The A-Section police also lodged an FIR nominating Mari under sections 23-A of Sindh Arms Act and 411 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Police Station Vehicle Car Robbery Hyderabad September FIR From

